Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding by $513,360; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 64,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 352,339 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 106,725 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rmb Ltd Llc reported 63,498 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1,897 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 18,603 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 258,579 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 302,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,710 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co reported 160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.05% or 59,320 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 4,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Retirement Planning Group invested in 0.17% or 5,163 shares. Hikari Ltd owns 13,700 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 65,815 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,662 shares to 225,574 shares, valued at $64.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 45.43 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.32M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 32,970 shares in its portfolio. Meritage LP owns 1.35M shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tdam Usa invested in 0.35% or 47,885 shares. Coastline Trust Com stated it has 15,215 shares. C M Bidwell & has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability reported 0.32% stake. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Com invested in 1.72% or 144,710 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 38,000 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Com stated it has 24,758 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 475,722 shares to 74,278 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 172,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).