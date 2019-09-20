Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $1.21 Million; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 183 funds increased or opened new positions, while 142 sold and reduced positions in Leggett & Platt Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 99.60 million shares, up from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Leggett & Platt Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 104 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 38.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 25,676 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 41,472 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 67,148 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 16.89M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 809,689 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for 370,845 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 622,852 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 1.81% in the stock. Loudon Investment Management Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 43,614 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 9,038 shares to 14,683 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 30,870 shares and now owns 3.34 million shares. Ishares Tr (GOVT) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

