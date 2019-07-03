Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Upped Atricure (ATRC) Position By $756,262

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased Atricure Inc. (ATRC) stake by 20.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc acquired 29,087 shares as Atricure Inc. (ATRC)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 171,969 shares with $4.61M value, up from 142,882 last quarter. Atricure Inc. now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 207,475 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 84.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 9,033 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 19,691 shares with $2.20M value, up from 10,658 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $87.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 1.93M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool" on June 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2.