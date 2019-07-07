Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $384,780 as Market Valuation Rose

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.71 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stralem And has 3.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 133,030 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares owns 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 33,888 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.35% or 229,124 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 0.07% or 6,130 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 114,204 shares. Farmers Trust holds 20,782 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1,715 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.09% or 5.99 million shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested in 252 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.56M shares. Fairfield Bush reported 151,234 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 835 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 212,844 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares to 103,800 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Gets a Senate Hearing, Oracle Q4 Trumps Estimates – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,959 shares to 42,931 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). At Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,297 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communication, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,745 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 163,281 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Harvey Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,500 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,522 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 109 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 88,777 shares. 6,251 were accumulated by Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Century Companies has 1.59M shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi stated it has 2,433 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 165,578 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Launches First-of-its-Kind Women Exporters Program Workshops in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.