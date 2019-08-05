Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Up By 11.48%

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 166,785 shares with $23.14M value, down from 170,505 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $10.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 264,594 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 216,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 194,300 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 25 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. It closed at $19.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,974 shares to 49,410 valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 25,747 shares and now owns 68,276 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 24,146 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 166,462 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 54,138 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.15% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 0.11% or 8,441 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 1,808 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 33,820 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 224 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 10,939 shares. 34,363 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc. Glenmede Tru Na reported 744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.31% or 337,508 shares. Hillsdale Inv, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 9,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates has $155 highest and $145 lowest target. $150’s average target is 8.09% above currents $138.77 stock price. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of JKHY in report on Sunday, March 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.