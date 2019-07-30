Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding by $513,360 as Market Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Whitnell & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 287,834 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15 million shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 45.78 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Openness a Key Factor in Ascend Federal Credit Union’s Decision for Symitar – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires Geezeo – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 15,553 shares. 104,246 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 17,305 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,100 shares stake. Victory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 581,700 shares. Westfield Mgmt Company Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 48,129 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 11,010 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 4,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 143,201 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 4,341 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 449,708 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,662 shares to 225,574 shares, valued at $64.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CXI Expands Straight-Through-Processing of International Payments Solutions For Financial Institutions – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.