Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut By $876,942 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased By $1.69 Million Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 69.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,287 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 5,866 shares with $391,000 value, down from 19,153 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 140,963 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 669,563 shares with $8.56M value, up from 528,600 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $590.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 1.62 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 40.27% above currents $8.02 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Monday, September 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1000 target. The rating was downgraded by RF Lafferty to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 10.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:RGR) stake by 14,500 shares to 82,600 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (Call) (NYSE:HY) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 6,700 shares. Dorman Products Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DORM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 9.94 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 339,216 shares stake. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Com owns 11,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten Grp Inc has 0.44% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Commerce has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 4,327 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation reported 24,370 shares. 6.83 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 10,217 shares. Bp Public stated it has 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.91% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,048 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts, California-based fund reported 682,465 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 17,446 shares stake. Private Tru Na reported 8,322 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $6400 lowest target. $72.83’s average target is 11.72% above currents $65.19 stock price. Emerson Electric had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7700 target in Monday, September 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (GOVT) stake by 397,268 shares to 1.63 million valued at $42.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 14,814 shares and now owns 232,156 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) was raised too.