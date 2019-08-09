Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Position by $1.37 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $347,745

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 44,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 35,038 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN)

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 2.36M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Walmart Should Focus on Groceries If It Wants to Beat Amazon – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Walmartâ€™s E-Commerce Losses Shouldnâ€™t Hurt Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.46 billion for 22.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,100 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,419 shares. 2,500 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 294,886 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Associate has 71,813 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 65,003 shares. 22,530 are owned by Bellecapital International Ltd. Weiss Multi owns 28,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hemenway Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,975 shares. Pure Finance Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 2,106 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 12,693 shares stake.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares to 166,785 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WTFC or LKFN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lake City Bank Opens its 50th Office in Downtown Indianapolis – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lake City Bank Continues Expansion in Indianapolis with Downtown Location, its 50th in the State – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2018.