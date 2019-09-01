Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $329,130; Shares Declined; Redmond Asset Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position by $328,560

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,352 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 7,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821.

