Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $875,192 as Stock Rose; Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Position by $2.96 Million as Share Price Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 964,826 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.67 million, down from 978,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 507,003 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 32,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 39,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.12 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) CEO Christopher O’Connell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06M shares to 132.28M shares, valued at $617.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 4.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 9,038 shares to 14,683 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

