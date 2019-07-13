Bkd Wealth Advisors Cut Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding by $513,360 as Stock Rose; Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Holding by $394,400

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 352,339 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,850 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 30,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 594,653 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 45.43 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates Gives Financial Institutions a Voice in Customers’ Homes – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry: Valuation Becoming Stretched – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,699 shares to 40,668 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 12,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,681 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Principal has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,882 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 27,636 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 227,498 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 329 shares. 112,834 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Wells Fargo Comm Mn reported 1.26M shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 6,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 15,015 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,357 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,390 shares to 16,254 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever to invest in emerging markets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.