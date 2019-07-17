Bkd Wealth Advisors Cut Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Shareholder Millennium Management Lowered Holding

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 69.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 164,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,998 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 236,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 237,691 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 257,207 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 378,288 shares to 655,702 shares, valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 172,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,591 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (Call) (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,252 shares. 15,980 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. 2,320 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 620,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Ltd Com owns 0.23% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 162,662 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc accumulated 0.01% or 261,782 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 410,594 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 18,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 211,215 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 65,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 854,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.22% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 60,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. OFG’s profit will be $22.59 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated holds 0.21% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 218 shares. 89 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 139,828 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 118,145 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 46,894 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4.98% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wendell David Assoc holds 0.42% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 19,295 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Financial Counselors invested in 0.03% or 5,264 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.60 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,264 shares to 57,290 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).