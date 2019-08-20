Bkd Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $329,130; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Holding by $495,360

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,352 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 7,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 82,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 76,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 1.77 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,029 shares to 33,303 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,129 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.