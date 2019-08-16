Bkd Wealth Advisors Boosted By $669,920 Its Intel (INTC) Stake; MEGOLA (MGON) Shorts Increased By 6550%

MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON) had an increase of 6550% in short interest. MGON’s SI was 66,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6550% from 1,000 shares previously. With 272,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON)’s short sellers to cover MGON’s short positions. It closed at $0.004 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 22.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 12,640 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 68,812 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 56,172 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $202.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle

Megola, Inc., through its subsidiary, MedCan Marijuana, Inc., provides technologies in air and water filtration to the medical marijuana industry. The company has market cap of $3,515.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or reported 116,337 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2.95% or 104,378 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marco Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.18% or 318,641 shares. Harbour Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 336,979 shares. 45,120 were reported by Pointstate Capital L P. Intersect Ltd Liability reported 141,869 shares stake. 100 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Bangor Fincl Bank stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northcoast Asset Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,321 shares. 85,000 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Newfocus Fin Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer Investment Service has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 17.24% above currents $45.7 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell”. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.