BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Xperi (XPER) Raised By 2.89%

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. XPER’s SI was 3.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 3.85M shares previously. With 425,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s short sellers to cover XPER’s short positions. The SI to Xperi Corporation’s float is 8.33%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 408,495 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 03/05/2018 – Xperi 1Q Loss $33M; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Xperi 1Q Loss/Shr 67c; 22/03/2018 – Xperi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – XPERI: RULING ON SAMSUNG ITC INVESTIGATION ON VENUE, NOT MERIT; 03/05/2018 – XPERI 1Q REV. $65.5M; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – REITERATES ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Management LP Exits Position in Xperi; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $65.5 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67

BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. BK Technologies Corp’s current price of $3.68 translates into 0.54% yield. BK Technologies Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 5,207 shares traded. BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) has risen 8.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.33% the S&P500.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.78 million. The firm offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands.

