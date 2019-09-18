BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; LIBERBANK SA ACCIONES POR REAGRUPAMIENTO (LBBRF) Shorts Increased By 5.74%

BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. BK Technologies Corp’s current price of $3.64 translates into 0.55% yield. BK Technologies Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About shares traded. BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) has risen 8.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.33% the S&P500.

LIBERBANK SA ACCIONES POR REAGRUPAMIENTO (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) had an increase of 5.74% in short interest. LBBRF’s SI was 921,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.74% from 871,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberbank, S.A. provides various banking services and products for families, small businesses, and self-employed in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers various accounts and deposits; personal loans, mortgages, and other loans; investment funds; securities accounts; savings and investment products; leasing and factoring services; collections and payments services; and various cards and insurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pension and payroll services, and rental boxes; guarantees, collections, treasury management, and other services; and investment products.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.27 million. The firm offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.