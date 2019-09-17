BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to pay $0.02 on Oct 15, 2019; Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding By $2.00 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 4,146 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 273,173 shares with $132.16 million value, up from 269,027 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $27.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $523.54. About 273,364 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 2,530 shares to 48,078 valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,348 shares and now owns 65,105 shares. Alphabet Inc Class C was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl holds 0.02% or 152 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 66,253 shares. Gateway Advisers holds 0.17% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 39,177 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 1,645 are owned by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 164,902 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 15,816 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp holds 0.03% or 3,489 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.11% or 10,243 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Blackrock has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 20,400 shares. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 1.93% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 7,559 shares.

