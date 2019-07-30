BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.16 N/A -0.02 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BK Technologies Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Westell Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation. Its rival Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 5.4 respectively. Westell Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BK Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation shares and 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.