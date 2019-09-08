BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.10 N/A -0.09 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BK Technologies Corporation and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 28.9%. Insiders held 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation has 4% stronger performance while Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance.

Summary

BK Technologies Corporation beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.