BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.15 N/A 2.72 10.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BK Technologies Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Risk & Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.05. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BK Technologies Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a 56.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 13.83% are BK Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats BK Technologies Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.