BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)

As Communication Equipment businesses, BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.19 N/A -0.02 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.52 N/A -1.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see BK Technologies Corporation and Infinera Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BK Technologies Corporation and Infinera Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation’s current beta is -0.18 and it happens to be 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Infinera Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. BK Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BK Technologies Corporation and Infinera Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Infinera Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6.6 average target price and a 119.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation shares and 80.6% of Infinera Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8% Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Infinera Corporation had bearish trend.

BK Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.