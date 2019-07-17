BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.11 N/A -0.02 0.00 Impinj Inc. 22 5.67 N/A -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BK Technologies Corporation and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BK Technologies Corporation and Impinj Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BK Technologies Corporation and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 71.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Impinj Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats BK Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.