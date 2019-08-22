BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) Contrasting side by side

Both BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A -0.09 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BK Technologies Corporation and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BK Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 13.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.