BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 0.95 N/A -0.09 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.15 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights BK Technologies Corporation and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BK Technologies Corporation and ClearOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility and Risk

BK Technologies Corporation is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. From a competition point of view, ClearOne Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation are 2.8 and 1.6. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 5.6 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BK Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 13.83%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats ClearOne Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.