Bk Of America (BAC) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Increased Stake by $1.38 Million; Granahan Investment Management Increased Its Position in Sientra (SIEN) by $2.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 250,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 316,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 818,674 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 51,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 212,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 23,977 shares to 498,543 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89M shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of stock or 20,869 shares. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 19,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 1,200 shares stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 285,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Personal Services has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 3,970 shares. Hightower Llc reported 280,175 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc reported 410,827 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 23,164 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 42,700 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 181 shares. Quantum Cap Management invested in 1.04% or 224,959 shares. 27,526 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Us Bancorp De holds 421 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.30M shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited holds 11,233 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability has 5.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Anderson Hoagland reported 3.92% stake. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Company holds 57,103 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Terril Brothers stated it has 5.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,100 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regal Invest Advsrs reported 44,590 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 155,268 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9.44M shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares to 1,185 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP) by 22,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,168 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.