Bk Of America (BAC) Position Lifted by Regions Financial Corp; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 476,935 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Outlines Importance of Reconstituting the Bd as Gaming Commissions Apply Scrutiny to the Co; 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS 7.8% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – N.Y. State Comptroller Urges Hldrs Withhold Support From All Wynn Resorts Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 24/04/2018 – WYNN 1Q TOTAL MACAU OPERATIONS ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $209.8M; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Said to Discuss Boston-Area Casino Sale With MGM; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 billion to settle litigation: Dow Jones, citing

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 62,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 8.05M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88M for 20.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership reported 4,678 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts owns 12,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability Corp reported 390 shares. Kensico Mngmt Corporation invested in 53,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 4.25% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,603 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,428 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 18,721 shares. Cap Guardian, California-based fund reported 316,320 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 970 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.04% or 55,984 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 75,128 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie reported 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Southeastern Asset Tn has 1.49 million shares for 2.57% of their portfolio.

