BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 25 1.57 132.13M 1.05 22.50 Ulta Beauty Inc. 272 1.93 56.58M 11.51 30.34

Table 1 highlights BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ulta Beauty Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 520,811,982.66% -64.4% 3.9% Ulta Beauty Inc. 20,798,412.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc. has 1.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 6 4 2.40

The consensus price target of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is $30.5, with potential upside of 18.91%. Ulta Beauty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $287.64 consensus price target and a 17.69% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.3% of Ulta Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.