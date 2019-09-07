BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50 Tractor Supply Company 102 1.51 N/A 4.38 24.84

In table 1 we can see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Tractor Supply Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tractor Supply Company has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tractor Supply Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Tractor Supply Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Tractor Supply Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Tractor Supply Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Tractor Supply Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 9.44% at a $29.8 consensus price target. On the other hand, Tractor Supply Company’s potential upside is 14.35% and its consensus price target is $118.4. Based on the results shown earlier, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares and 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are Tractor Supply Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Tractor Supply Company.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 12 of the 11 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.