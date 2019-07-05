BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 0.90 29.18 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 1.56 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -28.5% 3.9% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -50.4% -18.5%

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a 14.16% upside potential and an average price target of $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.5% respectively. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -0.72% -8.86% 3.37% 13.97% 0% 18.91% Takung Art Co. Ltd. -17.6% -18.96% -4.43% -6.23% -67.5% -3.61%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 18.91% stronger performance while Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.