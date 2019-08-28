BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50 Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.28 N/A 0.46 57.32

Table 1 demonstrates BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Stitch Fix Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Stitch Fix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 16.36% for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $29.8. Stitch Fix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 147.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stitch Fix Inc. looks more robust than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.4%. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Stitch Fix Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Stitch Fix Inc.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.