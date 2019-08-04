BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) EPS Estimated At $0.38; BORALEX CL C ORDINARY SHARES (BRLXF) Shorts Increased By 4.38%

BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. BRLXF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12359 days are for BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s short sellers to cover BRLXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 7,003 shares traded or 2088.44% up from the average. Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BJ’s profit would be $52.91 million giving it 15.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.11M shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

Another recent and important Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Boralex declares C$0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2016.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.