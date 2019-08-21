BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.23 N/A 1.05 22.50 Ulta Beauty Inc. 337 2.73 N/A 11.51 30.34

In table 1 we can see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ulta Beauty Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ulta Beauty Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Ulta Beauty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

The upside potential is 36.38% for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $29.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Ulta Beauty Inc. is $345.76, which is potential 7.02% upside. The results provided earlier shows that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares and 94.3% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.