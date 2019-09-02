BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Comparison side by side

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|26
|0.27
|N/A
|1.05
|22.50
|Retail Value Inc.
|34
|2.81
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.4%
|3.9%
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.8, while its potential upside is 13.48%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|-1.38%
|-10.01%
|-16.01%
|-11.99%
|-4.81%
|6.32%
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Retail Value Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.
