BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Comparison side by side

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50 Retail Value Inc. 34 2.81 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.8, while its potential upside is 13.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.