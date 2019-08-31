BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) Comparison side by side

Both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|26
|0.27
|N/A
|1.05
|22.50
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.57
|0.00
Demonstrates BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.4%
|3.9%
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a 13.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.1% are BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|-1.38%
|-10.01%
|-16.01%
|-11.99%
|-4.81%
|6.32%
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.78%
|2.38%
|4.28%
|3.09%
|3.68%
|6.2%
For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. was more bullish than eBay Inc. NT 56.
Summary
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 7 of the 9 factors.
