BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) Comparison side by side

Both BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Demonstrates BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a 13.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% are BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. was more bullish than eBay Inc. NT 56.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 7 of the 9 factors.