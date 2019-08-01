BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BJ’s profit would be $52.90M giving it 15.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 515,769 shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold their equity positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.18 million shares, down from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Knott David M holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.55 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.76% invested in the company for 376,100 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,100 shares.

Analysts await Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. CLMT’s profit will be $3.10M for 27.86 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -180.00% EPS growth.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $345.34 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.