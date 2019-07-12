Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) Shares Declined While Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Holding by $988,410; As World Fuel Svcs Com (INT) Shares Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Increased by $3.88 Million Its Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (INT) by 474.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 138,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,597 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 221,596 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 362,061 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $14.79M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants – Brewing Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Thanks Current And Retired Military Through The Month Of November With Free Entrees On Veterans Day And The “Buy A Hero A Pizookie” Program – PR Newswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Up 6.9% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands, Chipotle Are Morgan Stanley’s Top Restaurant Picks In Challenging Year For Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

