BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 43 0.64 N/A 2.27 17.50 Wingstop Inc. 86 14.70 N/A 0.75 127.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Wingstop Inc. Wingstop Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Wingstop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Wingstop Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Risk and Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Wingstop Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Wingstop Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Wingstop Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Wingstop Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

The upside potential is 95.69% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. with average price target of $70. Competitively the average price target of Wingstop Inc. is $95.13, which is potential 8.68% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Wingstop Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% are BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Wingstop Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has -21.49% weaker performance while Wingstop Inc. has 48.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.