BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 37 2.22 20.18M 2.27 17.50 McDonald’s Corporation 214 3.89 758.53M 7.64 27.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation. McDonald’s Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BJ’s Restaurants Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than McDonald’s Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 54,232,733.14% 15.7% 6.3% McDonald’s Corporation 354,271,169.03% -93.1% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, McDonald’s Corporation is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, McDonald’s Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. McDonald’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84

The upside potential is 93.26% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. with average price target of $70. Competitively McDonald’s Corporation has a consensus price target of $225.79, with potential upside of 6.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than McDonald’s Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares and 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has -21.49% weaker performance while McDonald’s Corporation has 18.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 15 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.