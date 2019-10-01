BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

As Restaurants companies, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 37 2.19 20.18M 2.27 17.50 Darden Restaurants Inc. 121 2.14 122.53M 5.74 21.19

Demonstrates BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Darden Restaurants Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 54,851,861.92% 15.7% 6.3% Darden Restaurants Inc. 100,897,562.58% 30.9% 12.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta means BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Darden Restaurants Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Darden Restaurants Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 80.23%. Competitively the average target price of Darden Restaurants Inc. is $128.83, which is potential 8.97% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.9% respectively. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Darden Restaurants Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Darden Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc. on 14 of the 15 factors.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.