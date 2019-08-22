BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Reaches $37.11 After 6.00% Up Move; MAZDA MOTOR ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MZDAF) Sellers Increased By 102.22% Their Shorts

MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) had an increase of 102.22% in short interest. MZDAF’s SI was 1.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 102.22% from 595,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2409 days are for MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)’s short sellers to cover MZDAF’s short positions. It closed at $8.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 144,840 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Files For Initial Public Offering — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $765.74M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $39.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BJRI worth $45.94 million more.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The Company’s principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $765.74 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

