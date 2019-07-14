BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Brown Capital Management Raised Its Dexcom (DXCM) Holding

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.59% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BJRI’s profit would be $15.14M giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see 17.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 551,455 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF BO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q Rev $278.5M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 100.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 2,528 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5,045 shares with $601,000 value, up from 2,517 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 844,089 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About DexCom (DXCM) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom: High Growth, Intense Competition, Extreme Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.47 million activity. Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $57,104 was made by Murphy Patrick Michael on Friday, February 8. Shares for $893,400 were sold by SAYER KEVIN R on Monday, February 11.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $870.42 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Toms River, New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Adds Burger Flavors, Menu Innovation in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why BJ’s Restaurants Jumped 11% Friday Morning – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Restaurants Rides on Menu Innovation Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.

