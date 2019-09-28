BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Contrasting side by side

Both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 37 2.21 20.18M 2.27 17.50 Denny’s Corporation 23 2.06 54.03M 0.76 29.57

Demonstrates BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Denny’s Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Denny’s Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is currently more affordable than Denny’s Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 54,807,170.02% 15.7% 6.3% Denny’s Corporation 234,913,043.48% -39.4% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Denny’s Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Denny’s Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denny’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Denny’s Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denny’s Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a 84.50% upside potential and an average price target of $70. Meanwhile, Denny’s Corporation’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 20.70%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than Denny’s Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Denny’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has -21.49% weaker performance while Denny’s Corporation has 39.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Denny’s Corporation beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.