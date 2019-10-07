BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) Contrasting side by side

Both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 37 2.16 20.18M 2.27 17.50 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 9.72M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 54,232,733.14% 15.7% 6.3% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1,544,327,931.36% -80.2% -18.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Its rival Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.7%. About 0.7% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.