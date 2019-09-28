BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 64.10% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. BJRI’s profit would be $2.86M giving it 67.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -79.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 284,803 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52

Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 11 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 22 reduced and sold their stakes in Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.31 million shares, down from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $238.33 million. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund for 54,086 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 1.21 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,500 shares.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $776.30 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings.

