BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to pay $0.12 on Aug 26, 2019; MARANI BRANDS (MRIB) Shorts Increased By 779150%

MARANI BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:MRIB) had an increase of 779150% in short interest. MRIB’s SI was 1.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 779150% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. BJ’s Restaurants Inc’s current price of $39.75 translates into 0.30% yield. BJ’s Restaurants Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.58% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.62 million shares traded or 193.26% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Launches New Wine Delivery Program For Ultimate Night In; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery with Instacart; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c

Marani Brands, Inc. develops, positions, markets, and distributes fine wine and spirit products in the United States. The company has market cap of $324,531. It offers vodka under Marani brand name. It has a 0.01 P/E ratio.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $824.18 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. As of February 26, 2018, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Among 7 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Friday, February 22. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) on Friday, February 22 with “Sell” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.