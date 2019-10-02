Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Stake Held by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc; Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Value Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Cut Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 132,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 123,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 318,790 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Declares Dividend of 11c; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery nationwide; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $198.91. About 646,895 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 21,792 shares to 51,110 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Blair William & Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 160,120 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.6% or 549,561 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 400,015 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 18,791 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 332,428 shares. 115,499 are owned by Strs Ohio. Brookstone Capital reported 2,914 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Swiss Comml Bank holds 262,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 14,460 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 35.27 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan sets Street-high target on Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Third Point takes stake in Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy After They Rallied More Than 10% in a Month – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 19,896 shares to 322,245 shares, valued at $36.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 7,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,764 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.10M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 21,215 shares stake. Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 309,335 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co accumulated 741 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 40,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 79 were accumulated by Advisory Net Ltd. Mason Street Advisors holds 6,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas has 13,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,937 shares.