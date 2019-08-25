Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Share Value Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million; Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose While Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 17,335 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 19,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 271,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, down from 312,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 342,254 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery nationwide; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 67.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 1,035 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.04% or 87,744 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% or 4,352 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Invs reported 4,994 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Company accumulated 597 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 315,837 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.55% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 44,056 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.09% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,177 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,109 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,000 shares to 67,700 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $5.93 million for 31.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Millennium Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 574,940 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Parkside Bankshares And invested 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Metropolitan Life New York reported 13,997 shares. Whittier reported 0.02% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Sei Investments holds 0.03% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) or 176,505 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 6,769 shares. Globeflex LP owns 23,750 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc accumulated 66,627 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 72,218 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 8,022 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).