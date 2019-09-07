Bj’s Restaurants (BJRI) Holder Hl Financial Services Trimmed Holding by $365,942; Third Point Has Raised Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $79.20 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 121,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 128,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Bj’s Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 321,527 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF BO; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 16/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Rolls Out Mobile Deli Ordering in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.82 million for 66.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

