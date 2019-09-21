Bitauto Holdings LTD (BITA) Stock Declined While Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Stake by $2.93 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (BITA) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 292,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40M, up from 987,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Bitauto Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.01 lastly. It is up 52.42% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 15,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 49,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34,135 shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $194.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.16M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps top tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto forms committee to evaluate go-private offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,407 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.