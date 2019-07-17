Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 15 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 73 4.97 N/A 2.13 35.95

In table 1 we can see Bitauto Holdings Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bitauto Holdings Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -3.4% -1.1% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akamai Technologies Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bitauto Holdings Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Akamai Technologies Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Akamai Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Bitauto Holdings Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 63.04% upside potential and an average price target of $19.5. On the other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -8.84% and its average price target is $76. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bitauto Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares and 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -3.89% -17.98% -36.14% -30.39% -51.56% -54.14% Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited has -54.14% weaker performance while Akamai Technologies Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Bitauto Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.